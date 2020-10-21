Police investigate armed robbery at Hardee’s in Greer

(From: Greer Police Department)

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Hardee’s restaurant in Greer Tuesday night.

According to the Greer Police Department, a suspect in a mask entered the restaurant on East Wade Hampton Boulevard with a gun and demanded that an employee open the safe.

The suspect was wearing a mask, hoodie, black shoes (possibly with neon soles), and light colored gloves, police said.

Police said the suspect then left the store and walked a short distance before getting into a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Greer Police Department at 864-848-2151.

