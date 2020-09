MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Mauldin business Thursday afternoon.

According to the Mauldin Police Department, the armed robbery happened at the Advance America on West Butler Road shortly after 1:00pm.

Officers attempted to track the suspect using a K-9 but were unable to find him.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or Detective Rogers at 864-551-4357.