GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – There have been back-to-back shootings in Gaffney the past couple of days.

The police department is investigating two shootings that happened on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The assistant police chief said the shootings are not related, but people need to put down the guns.

The Gaffney Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Rayjohn Watts. He is wanted for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, after a shooting happened Tuesday afternoon. Police Chief Gerald Knight said he’s encouraging Watts to turn himself in.

With shootings two days in a row, law enforcement is saying enough is enough.

“It’s just senseless, senseless violence. You’re not only endangering yourself, but you’re endangering your neighbors, everybody out here,” said Assistant Chief Jerry Smith.

Tuesday’s shooting at the Limestone Court Apartment Complex left 34-year-old Quentin McDowell dead. Police said another person involved in Tuesday’s shooting, 20-year-old Deona Davis, has been arrested and charged with accessory to murder.

The coroner’s office said police found McDowell shot inside one of the apartments Tuesday afternoon. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Smith said the call for Wednesday’s shooting came in around 4:30 p.m. He says one male was shot on Moss Street.

“Right now, it’s not life-threatening. He’s been taken to the hospital,” he said.

Smith said the shooting on Wednesday stemmed from an argument earlier in the day.

Police said a lead in the investigation took them to Hetty Hill and Deal Streets. They said a suspect, Tre’vion Bates is in custody and has been charged with attempted murder.

Smith said these are isolated incidents.

“Our shooting yesterday and today, they’re totally different situations and they were both tensions between two people,” said Assistant Chief Smith.

But, his message remains the same.

“Just put down the guns and talk it out,” he said.

The Gaffney Police Department said they are still investigating both shootings and following up on more leads. If anyone knows of Watts’ whereabouts, they’re asked to contact the Gaffney Police Department.