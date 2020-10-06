Police investigate bank robbery in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the First Citizens Bank on Laurens Road was robbed around 2:13pm.

A man wearing a black hoodie and black face mask entered the bank and handed the teller a note, police said.

The suspect then left the bank with money.

No weapon was shown and nobody was hurt in the robbery.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.