MARION, N.C. (WSPA) – The Marion Police Department is investigating a car dealership theft that happened early Saturday morning.

According to the police department, three unknown individuals broke into the Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, at 44 Worley Road, and were seen leaving the dealership with 3 vehicles.

The vehicles that were taken are described as:

2023 Chrysler 300 Touring L, bright white in color

2020 Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, granite crystal metallic clearcoat in color

2021 Dodge Ram 1500 TRX, deep pearl in color

Police say video footage shows the individuals gaining entry to the building as well as the vehicles being driven off of the property.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials ask that anyone with information regarding these events, please call the Marion Police Department at (828) 652-5205, and ask to speak to Investigator Niki Kinman.