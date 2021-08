WOODRUFF, S.C. (WSPA) – The Woodruff Police Department is investigating after a person was found dead outside of a Woodruff home on Saturday.

According to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Ayla Rhiannon Franklin.

Coroner Clevenger said Franklin was discovered in the yard outside of her residence on Irby Street in Woodruff Saturday afternoon. The cause of death is currently unknown.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, August 9.