ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting Friday night that killed two people.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Leicester Highway before 11:30 p.m. following reports of a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, police located a deceased man who had been shot inside a business.

Dispatchers informed authorities that another shooting victim was taken to the hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released at this time.

An arrest has not been made in reference to the shooting. The police department said if anyone has information about the case, send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or calling APD at (828) 252-1110.