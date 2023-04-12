ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened on April 6.

According to the police department, officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Klondyke Avenue around 10 a.m. to investigate reports of gun discharge.

Upon arrival, officers located two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes.

The suspect was no longer on the scene.

Detectives are investigating the incident. If you would like to share any information, please call (828) 252-1110. If you would like to share information anonymously, you can text TIP2APD to 847411.