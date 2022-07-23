ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Friday night.

Police said they responded to Lee Garden Lane around 11:09 p.m. in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, 20-year-old Hakimye Chavares Bethea was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Buncombe County EMS arrived to assist Bethea but he succumbed to his wounds.

Investigators, detectives and forensic technicians are actively investigating the shooting through a number of leads.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact APD at (828) 252-1110. Anonymous tippers can text TIP2APD to 847411.