GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenwood Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Self Regional Healthcare in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, the coroner noticed the victim had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 3:42 a.m.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 49-year-old Darris Anthony Brooks, of Greenwood.

The manner of death was ruled to be homicide according to the coroner.

An autopsy has been scheduled for next week. The police are investigating the shooting at this time.