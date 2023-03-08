ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police and the Department of Social Services (DSS) are investigating multiple reports of assault at First Presbyterian Day School.

According to a police report, a 911 call was made on February 28 regarding assault allegations. DSS referred the incident to the Anderson Police Department the following day.

The report lists 10 simple assault offenses and 12 victims. Nearly every victim listed is one year old, according to the report.

A suspect, who reportedly once taught at the day school, is named in the report. However, no arrests have been made.

First Presbyterian Pastor Dennis Tedder told 7NEWS the teacher has since been “dismissed.”

According to DSS, no violations were found at the day school during its last three inspections, which date back to 2021.

“One thing parents may want to do as they’re seeking out childcare providers is to ask them what their policies are regarding incidents that may involved their child – accidents and incidents,” said Shauna Galloway-Williams, CEO of the Julie Valentine Center. “Also, know what their policies are around reporting and identifying any type of abuse – abuse within the center itself, abuse that may be committed by someone who works there, but also how do they handle it if they suspect that a child is being abused?”

“If they don’t have those policies, that’s something to be concerned about,” explained Galloway-Williams. “Every parent has the right to ask for that before you take your child to be seen or cared for anywhere.”

The Julie Valentine Center provides resources for victims of child abuse.

Galloway-Williams said if a parent suspects that their child is being harmed, it is important to identify the signs and report them immediately.

“One of the biggest signs that parents can look for is a change in behavior. A significant change in behavior,” said Galloway-Williams. “In terms of physical abuse, [look for] any type of unusual marks or bruises on a child’s body – something that you didn’t notice before you dropped your child off or something that’s in an area that would not normally have a bruise on it.”

The Julie Valentine Center has a 24/7 crisis hotline for anyone needing support for abuse or assault: 864-467-3633.