Police investigate reported shooting in Spartanburg

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, a person approached an officer who was on a separate call around 3:30pm and told the officer that his friend had been shot in the arm and that they were on the way to the hospital.

The officer had been traveling on John B. White Sr. Boulevard near Savoy Street when he was flagged down, police said.

The victim told the officer that the shooting happened at a different location, according to police.

Investigators said they are still working to determine where the shooting occurred.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store