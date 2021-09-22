Police investigate reported shooting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating a reported shooting Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg.

According to Spartanburg Police, a person approached an officer who was on a separate call around 3:30pm and told the officer that his friend had been shot in the arm and that they were on the way to the hospital.

The officer had been traveling on John B. White Sr. Boulevard near Savoy Street when he was flagged down, police said.

The victim told the officer that the shooting happened at a different location, according to police.

Investigators said they are still working to determine where the shooting occurred.

