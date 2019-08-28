Police investigate robbery at Burger King in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police are investigating after a Burger King restaurant in Greenwood was robbed Tuesday night.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers were called to the restaurant around 10:30pm on Bypass 72 NE for an armed robbery.

Officers say the suspect entered the restaurant through a back door that was open while garbage was being taken out.

The suspect was able to take a bag of money and left after a brief scuffle with an employee, police said.

The suspect was a man wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled around his face. Police said he was also wearing black jogging pants with a white stripe down the side along with gold-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the Greenwood Police Department at 864-942-8405.