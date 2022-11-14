GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a minor injured Monday morning in Greenwood.

According to the Greenwood Police Department, officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to the area of Beadle Avenue for reports of a person being hit by gunfire.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a minor who had non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The police department said it is investigating and following up on leads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (864) 942-8407.