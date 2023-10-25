ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating two incidents where shots were fired into occupied dwellings over the weekend.

According to the police department, on October 22, officers responded to a residence near the 40 block of Huffman Road around 6:10 a.m. to investigate reports of gun discharge.

Upon arrival, the suspect was no longer on the scene. Officers noticed the residence had been struck by gunfire.

While canvassing the area, officers located 14 shell casings and damage from the gunshots to the front of the home and interior walls.

In the second incident, officers responded to the same residence around 6:15 a.m. on October 23 to investigate reports of gun discharge.

When officers arrived, the suspect had left the scene. Officers canvassed the area and found another 14 shell casings along with damage to the home.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings is asked to contact APD at (828) 252-1110.