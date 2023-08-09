ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Multiple rounds were fired into an Asheville apartment on Wednesday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, residents, including children, were inside the apartment when the shots were fired.

Officers arrived at the apartment, located in the 60 block of Bingham Road, around 2:39 a.m. and discovered the gunshots damaged windows and an upstairs bedroom where a resident had been sleeping. However, no one was injured.

Officers also found multiple shell casings outside the apartment.

The Asheville Police Department is investigating the incident and asked anyone with information to contact (828) 252-1110.

Those with information can also send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411.