ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Belton Police Department is investigating a faxed threat against a middle school Friday morning.

Police said around 8:45 a.m., Belton Middle School received the threat and notified the school resource officer.

Anderson School District Two and staff members were also notified.

The threat is believed to be non-credible, police said.

Police said the well-being of the school is their top priority and they are working with other officials on the investigation.