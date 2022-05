ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson Police Department is investigating a bank robbery with a bomb threat in Anderson Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, officers responded to the Wells Fargo on North Main Street around 1:16 p.m.

Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Bank robbery suspect (Source: Anderson Police Department)

Officers said the suspect left on foot from the scene. He was described as wearing all black clothing, a black cap and a blue surgical mask.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad is on the scene, the police department said.