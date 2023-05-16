GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are asking for the public’s help investigating a double shooting at an apartment complex in Greenville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, officers received multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting just before noon on May 15 at the Boulder Creek Apartments located at 300 Furman Hall Road.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from at least one non-life-threatening gunshot wound each. They were transported to the hospital for treatment.

This is an ongoing investigation with a suspect not yet identified. Investigators requested anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.