GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police and firefighters are currently at the scene of a fire off of Pelham Road in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a fire broke out at an unoccupied house behind the Beacon Ridge Apartments near the corner of Pelham Road and Haywood Road.

Pelham Road was closed between Haywood Road and Crystal Springs Road but has since reopened.

Police said the fire has been contained and is under control as of 11:00pm.