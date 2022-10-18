WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Walhalla Police Department is investigating a death outside of a home late Monday night as a homicide.

Police said the incident happened outside of a home on Moore Avenue in Walhalla. They responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Monday night.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said a 43-year-old man died from an “apparent stabbing.”

The victim died at the scene. His identity is expected to be released today (Tuesday).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Walhalla Police Department at 864-638-5831 or submit a tip to Crimestoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.