GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are investigating dozens of shots fired in drive by shooting in a a Greenville neighborhood Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Questover Drive and Copper Run Drive and two houses were struck multiple times by bullets. Police said no one was hurt in the shooting.

In a video of the shooting shared with 7NEWS, dozens of shots can be heard over the course of about 20 seconds before the shooting ends and those involved leave the area.

Another video taken from inside of a home shows bullet holes in a bathroom, stairwell, front door and garage door.

The shooting is still under investigation. We will update this story as more information becomes available.