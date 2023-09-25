ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating after an early morning shooting caused property damage to west Asheville homes and a vehicle.

According to the APD, officers responded to the 40 block of Huffman Road following reports of gunfire around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday morning. When they arrived, officers located two combined residences and a vehicle hit by gunfire.

While the homes were occupied at the time of the shooting, no injuries were reported.

While in the area, officers found 16 9mm Luger shell casings.

The department is asking for any information regarding the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to APD at (828) 252-1110 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411, or by downloading the Asheville PD app.