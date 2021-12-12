Police investigating threat to J.L. Mann High School

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is investigating a threat that was made to J.L. Mann High School on Sunday.

Greenville County Schools and the police department confirmed the incident. The threat was made anonymously.

Parents of students at the high school have been notified of the situation, and the school district will have additional security on campus Monday morning.

The following is a statement from Greenville County Schools:

“We are aware of a threatening post circulating on social media. As is so often the case on these platforms, the threat was anonymous and has been shared multiple times. Law enforcement is working with us to question students in an effort to backtrack and identify the individual who initiated the post. GCS will have additional law enforcement and district personnel on campus tomorrow to provide an extra layer of security and to reassure students and staff.”