ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – An man walked into a local bank, threatened employees and walked away with $4,000 in cash on Friday afternoon, police said.

The Anderson Police Department is investigating a robbery at the South State Bank on Greenville Street. The robbery occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday, police said.

According to reports, at around 2:15 p.m. a black man wearing a yellow hat, blue jacket, jeans and glasses approached a teller claiming he needed to make a withdrawal.

Police said he handed the teller a note that said ‘I have a gun and 12 bullets don’t try anything stupid or die take 2 of your envelopes and put 4 thousand dollars in both.’

The teller attempted to comply with the note, but said she was only able to fit $2,000 in $100 bills in each envelope. The man said that was enough and took the money.

Police said surveillance footage showed the man getting into a black, newer model, pickup truck and leaving the area.