ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A juvenile has been arrested after a teen was shot in the face in Asheville.

The Asheville Police Department responded Wednesday to Bingham Road in reference to the 18-year-old being shot in the face.

The juvenile suspect left the scene before officials arrived according to police.

Officers were able to meet with the offender and their family later that evening at the department’s downtown headquarters.

Police said the juvenile turned themselves over without incident and was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition.

Anyone with details regarding the shooting is asked to anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 or contacting APD at (828) 252-1110.