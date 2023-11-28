LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – The Laurens Police Department said a trio of pygmy goats belonging to one family’s farm were killed by stray dogs, not by a bad actor in the community.

Last week, the police department said it was looking for information related to the deaths of three goats, Blossom, Sunny and Clover, kept at Hastings Corner Farm and Garden in Laurens.

Mady Hastings, who owns farm, said she found the goats dead last week.

“They raised them from when they were babies and trusted us with them. Which is just part of what upsets me the most, because it wasn’t just us that lost them, but they did too,” said Hastings at the time.

The deaths came after Hastings said she had been dealing with years of backlash for her family farm, which she uses to grow items which she sells to customers and restaurants, as well as items she can donate to Laurens County FoodShare.

In a social media post and a video shared by the Laurens Police Department, Police Chief Keith Grounsell said the department’s investigation into the killings points to three large stray dogs.

To help determine what killed the goats, investigators sent their bodies to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center, which revealed goats had wounds caused by canines.

The report, coupled with surveillance footage from neighbors, led to the discovery of the strays behind the deaths.

“We were able to pull up surveillance video from a neighbor in that area, we received video from about 10 or 12 different houses in that area. One specifically that backs up to that location shows that around 2:55 a.m. three larger dogs running towards the back fence area, which is where the three goats were located,” said Grounsell. “Another neighbor that was close by their house stated they heard some commotions, some loud noises back there at around (3 a.m.).”

Investigators also found a portion of the fence leading to the goat pen which had been bent inward, and is believed to be where the dogs got into the farm.

Grounsell added it did not initially appear the goats were killed by animals. . There was not a lot of loose fur in the area, and the puncture marks on the bodies appeared to be larger than what dogs would inflict.

“We don’t believe there was a fraudulent intent. There was a great community support and outcry as far as Canada across the entire united states for the Hastings Farm and we don’t believe they did anything wrong,” said Grounsell. “We wanted to bring closure to this situation for the community and let everybody know we took this very seriously, we put in a lot of man hours. Any crime that takes place in the city of Laurens we will take very seriously.”

In the video released by the police department, Hastings thanks the police department for its time spent on the investigation, and making her family feel seen and heard.

“This was by all means not the result that either me nor the police department expected based on the initial assessment of what we had going on,” she said. “We are both shocked but we are relieved this was not at the hands of somebody, we are not worried about somebody in the neighborhood or the city that is armed and dangerous and this is coming as a big relief.”

In an effort to address the issue of stray dogs, and to prevent more incidents like the one at the farm, the city recently passed an ordinance requiring proper shelter for dogs, making it a crime to let them run at large.

The police department said if anyone spots dogs which look vicious roaming unsupervised they should call 911.

“Avoid Vigilante Actions. We discourage shooting dogs within city limits. Allow our officers to assess the situation and decide on appropriate action. Currently, our focus is on tracking down and preventing further harm from the 3 dogs involved in this incident,” said the department on Facebook.