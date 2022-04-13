FOREST CITY, NC (WSPA) – Police are looking for two people accused of vandalizing a bathroom at a Forest City amphitheater.

According to the Forest City Police Department, two females were caught on camera entering the bathroom Monday night at the Pavilion On Park Square.

Police said the two spray painted the walls of the bathroom.

Investigators released surveillance photos of the two suspected vandals.

Anyone with information on the crime should contact the Forest City Police Department at 828-245-5555.