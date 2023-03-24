Police are looking for a man that they said used counterfeit money. (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said used counterfeit $100 bills in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, a business located on Hendersonville Road reported receiving over a dozen counterfeit $100 bills over the past three months.

The man was recently captured by surveillance using a counterfeit $100 bill to pay for a purchase and received legitimate bills in return.

Anyone with information about the identity of the person is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.