UPDATE: Police said he was found on North Main Street in downtown Greenville.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police in Greenville are looking for a missing 12-year-old who ran away from school Monday afternoon.

12-year-old Ja’Cory Tuck left League Academy on Twin Lake Road around 1 p.m., according to Greenville Police.

Officers said Tuck was wearing a black jacket and jeans.

Police said they have had sightings of Tuck in the downtown area.