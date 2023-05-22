ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was injured during a shooting Friday afternoon in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded around 5:15 p.m. to Patton Avenue and South Ann Street to reports of a gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they located one man who had been shot in the shoulder and leg. He was taken to the hospital.

Police described the shooter as a white man who was wearing all black.

Anyone with information about the shooter’s identity is asked to contact Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.