Police look for suspect after man injured during weekend shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a suspect after a man was injured during a shooting early Sunday morning at a large house gathering in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police responded to a noise complaint call at a house in the 10 block of W. Oakview Road early Sunday.

However, police said the caller quickly escalated into a shots-fired call in which one man was shot as dozens others quickly exited the house.

When officers arrived on scene around 1:14 a.m., they saw some 20 – 30 vehicles parked in the front yard of the residence.

The police department said officers initially approached the residence, they saw some 30 to 40 persons running out of the house, getting into their vehicles and leaving the property, just as they heard three-to-five-gun discharges from inside the house.

As officers continued their approach to the residence, they saw a man who had been shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

When officers asked who shot the victim, the small group of people with him on the porch said it was someone who ran out of the house.

Officers say they are looking for a suspect described as a black male with short dreads, approximately 5’ 9” and known by the nickname, “Black.”

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.