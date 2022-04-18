ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville police are looking to identify a man and a woman who are accused of breaking into multiple vehicles last week.

According to the Asheville Police Department, police responded on April 9 at 10:00 a.m. to investigate reports of five vehicles that had been broken into earlier that morning.

(Source: Asheville Police Department)

Police said two of the vehicles were damaged from the break-ins.

Victims told police multiple items were stolen from all vehicles, including purses, wallets, credit/debit cards and cash, electronic items, and other personal effects.

The police department was able to obtain images of the suspects who appeared to be a man and woman in a black Chevrolet with a stolen license tag ELM-5976.

If you have any information about their identities or this case, you can anonymously share information by texting TIP2APD to 847411 (Tip411) or by directly contacting APD at (828) 252-1110.