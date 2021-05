WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – Police are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect following a shooting in Westminster.

According to the Westminster Police Department, Noah “Elijah” Cleveland is wanted on two counts of Attempted Murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime.

Police said Cleveland is 6’3″ tall and weighs 275 pounds.

Anyone who sees Cleveland is asked to call 911 immediately.