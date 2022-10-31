ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is looking for a suspect alleged to have committed an armed robbery Saturday night.

The departments said officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street just after midnight on Saturday after a man told police he had been robbed at gunpoint.

The victim said he was driving when a black Jeep pulled out in front of him. A man got out of the vehicle holding a handgun, the victim said, and robbed him of cash before fleeing.

The suspect is described as being a black male with dreadlocks and a thin build.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to send an anonymous tip by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also use the TIP2APD smartphone application (search “Asheville PD” in your app store). Or you can also contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.