MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Mauldin Police are searching for a woman missing from the area, who is believed to be endangered.

Police said Alba Lucia Ruc, 65, is missing from the Mauldin area.

Police said Ruc’s recent episodes showed she may be suffering from cognitive impairment, leading her to be endangered.

Police said Ruc is 5’4′ in height, 130 pounds, and has gray hair with brown eyes.

Police said Ruc is usually seen in the Mauldin area, at local banks and groceries.

Police ask that if you know where Ruc may be, contact them at the Mauldin Police Department (864) 289-8900 or e-mail SGT. RC Thacker at rthacker@mauldinpolice.com.