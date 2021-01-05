Police looking for man accused of shooting into Westminster home

WESTMINSTER, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man they said shot into an occupied home in Westminster in September.

Alejandro Cruz, Jr. (From: Westminster Police Department)

According to the Westminster Police Department, the shooting happened on September 20 along Toccoa Highway.

Police said Alejandro Cruz, Jr. shot into a home and vehicles which were in the driveway.

Westminster Police said there were people on the porch of the home and inside the home at the time of the shooting.

According to police, Cruz is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Westminster Police Department at 864-647-3222 or Oconee County dispatch at 864-638-4111.