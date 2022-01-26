Police looking for man who broke into 3 Asheville restaurants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Investigators are looking for a man who broke into three Asheville restaurants early Sunday morning.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the break-ins all happened around 4:00 a.m. in the area of Hendersonville Road and Sweeten Creek Road.

Investigators said the man broke into the Early Girl Eatery on Hendersonville Road and stole the crash drawer, with around $400, from the register.

Police believe the same man broke the glass front doors of the Black Bear Cafe on Sweeten Creek Road and unsuccessfully tried to get into a safe. The cash drawer was also taken from the register but it did not have any money, officers said.

Asheville Police also believe the man broke the handle off of the back door of the Mr. Sushi restaurant on Hendersonville Road. They said the person was not able to get inside that business.

Detectives believe, based on surveillance video, that the same person is responsible for all three crimes.

The man was wearing dark pants or blue jeans along with a green or tan hooded jacket or sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the cases are asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or text TIP2APD to 847411.