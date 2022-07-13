GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police are looking for people involved in a carjacking Tuesday night in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, three men approached a woman around 9:40 p.m. on Gower Street, pulled out guns, and stole her vehicle.

Officers spotted the stolen vehicle later in the night and attempted a traffic stop before a chase began.

The vehicle later crashed on South Academy Street where two men jumped out and ran away.

Greenville Police said they attempted to track the men using K-9s but were unable to find them.

Investigators said that the suspects stopped at a QuikTrip on South Academy Street after stealing the vehicle and that one of the passengers was caught on video entering and leaving the store.

Anyone with information on the carjacking or the suspect’s identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.