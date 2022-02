CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s assistance in finding an endangered man who was last seen Feb. 21. in Clemson.

The Clemson Police Department said Andruw Noel Earnhardt was last seen on Monday, Feb. 21 at his apartment in Clemson.

Police believe that Earnhardt is most likely on foot. However, they do not know what he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Earnhardt’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Clemson Police Department at (864) 624-2000.