Police looking for missing endangered woman in Greer

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Hazel Duckson (Source: Greer Police Department)

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are looking for missing endangered woman Thursday evening.

According to police, Hazel Austin Duckson, 77, was last seen Thursday on Kirby Street where she spoke to family members on her home phone at 5:30 p.m.

Duckson left her house in a  4-door gold 2000 Toyota Camry displaying a SC license plate of 9109KU, police said. The Toyota Camry has a sunroof and most likely the backseat will be full of personal belongings.

Officers said Duckson is 4’11”, 125 lbs., with grayish black hair that is braided and brown eyes. Duckson wears glasses.

Mrs. Duckson has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, police said. Her family does not believe she has her medication with her.

Anyone with any information on where Mrs. Duckson or her vehicle may be located, they are asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store