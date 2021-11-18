Police looking for missing endangered woman in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Greer Police are looking for missing endangered woman Thursday evening.

According to police, Hazel Austin Duckson, 77, was last seen Thursday on Kirby Street where she spoke to family members on her home phone at 5:30 p.m.

Duckson left her house in a 4-door gold 2000 Toyota Camry displaying a SC license plate of 9109KU, police said. The Toyota Camry has a sunroof and most likely the backseat will be full of personal belongings.

Officers said Duckson is 4’11”, 125 lbs., with grayish black hair that is braided and brown eyes. Duckson wears glasses.

Mrs. Duckson has dementia, diabetes and high blood pressure, police said. Her family does not believe she has her medication with her.

Anyone with any information on where Mrs. Duckson or her vehicle may be located, they are asked to contact the Greer Police Department at (864) 848-2151.