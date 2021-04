MAULDIN, SC (WSPA) – Police in Mauldin are searching for a man who has been missing since April 13.

According to the Mauldin Police Department, Nathan Lee Huffman was last seen leaving his family’s home in Mauldin around 1:30am on April 13.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Mauldin Police Department at 864-289-8900 or email jromero@mauldinpolice.com.