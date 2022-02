GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a woman who was last seen in September of 2021 in Greenville.

The Greenville Police Department said Cynthia Allen, 49, was reported missing by her family, who has not seen or heard from her since September of 2021.

Police said Allen lives off of Pelham Road and drives a green 1997 Buick Century.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.