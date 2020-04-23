Police looking for suspect after multiple break-ins in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are trying to identify a man they say broke in to two buildings and a vehicle in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the suspect is in his late twenties to early thirties and is believed to be driving a 2008-2012 gray Honda Accord.

Asheville Police said the three breaking and enterings happened on April 19 and 20:

Motor Vehicle Breaking and Entering at 5000 Davis Grey Drive on April 19, 2020

Breaking and Entering at 1921 Hendersonville Road on April 19, 2020

Breaking and Entering at 5000 Davis Grey Drive on April 20, 2020

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.