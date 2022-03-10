FOREST CITY, N.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for the person who shot a teen Wednesday evening in Forest City.

According to the Forest City Police Department, officers responded at 10:00 p.m. to the 300 block of Dogwood Lane in reference to a shooting.

Once officers arrived on scene, they were told a 16-year-old was at the hospital being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers learned the shooting happened in the driveway of a home on Dogwood Lane.

Police said the 16-year-old was shot three times and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the suspect was in a gray or silver 4 door car.

Anyone with information about this shooting or the identity of the suspect is asked to call Det. Dylan Radford at (828) 245-5555 or the Communications Center at (828) 286-2911.