GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a teenager who ran away Friday from the Department of Social Services building in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Nia Whisenant, 16, ran away from the DSS building located on Halton Road at 6:12 p.m. walking toward Rocky Slope.

This photo was taken the day she ran away from the DSS building. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Whisenant was last seen wearing a skin-tight black romper with an orange crew neck long-sleeved crop top.

In the past, she has been located in the Columbia area and Buncombe County in North Carolina.

Anyone with information about Whisenant’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.