LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Police need the public’s help locating a “violent gang member” in Laurens.

According to the Laurens Police Department, Brandon Tyler Turner, 24, is a “self-admitted blood money gang member.

He is wanted on the following charges:

distribution of marijuana 1st offense

distribution of a sch. iv controlled substance

unlawful carrying of pistol

possession of firearm by convicted felon

possession of ammunition by convicted felon

possession of a stolen handgun

poss. of a weapon by person convicted of d.v.

Police said Turner is considered armed and dangerous and the public should not approach him.

If you have any information about Turner’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Laurens Police Department at (864) 681-2361 or via email (bsellers@cityoflaurenssc.com).