GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a disturbance in Greenville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to the First Watch on Woodruff Road around 11:45 a.m. in reference to a man creating a disturbance.

Police said the man was arrested after throwing one rock at the window of First Watch and another rock at a female eating lunch on the patio.

The man then grabbed a purse on the patio and ran from the scene.

He is being charged with strong-arm robbery and malicious damage. The man’s identity has not been released.

