GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly tried to kidnap a young girl walking to school with her mother.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, at around 7 a.m. a woman was walking with her young children on Lily Street and White Horse Road when Robert Daniel Mistretta, 66, allegedly approached the woman and attempted to grab and pull the child away from her.

The mother was reportedly able to get the child back from Mistretta and resume walking safely.

Deputies later located Mistretta on Burdine Drive and arrested him. They reportedly located the child’s student ID on his person, which they claim was torn from the child’s lanyard during the earlier struggle.

Mistretta was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center on charges of kidnapping and petit larceny.