ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police said a man is wanted after a violent assault Thursday morning in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, the assault happened on Livingston Street.

Police said Robert Mack Chapman, 29, of Waynesville, has two open warrants for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Chapman is a white man with brown hair and blue eyes. He 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds, according to police. He has a Batman tattoo on his back and a tattoo of a skull on his left arm.

Anyone with information about Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.